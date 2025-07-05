Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $100.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $80.60 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $96.22.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

