Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 118,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 48,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

TLT opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

