Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Salesforce by 926.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,422,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 30,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $68,473.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,496.40. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $271.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

