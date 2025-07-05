Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

