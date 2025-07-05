Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

