Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $451,985,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,579,000 after acquiring an additional 432,423 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:LMT opened at $463.31 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.69.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

