Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth $1,429,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 602,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 1,637,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,141,000 after buying an additional 272,010 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,743,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,936,000 after acquiring an additional 140,017 shares during the last quarter.

PYLD opened at $26.38 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

