Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,200,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $136.78.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

