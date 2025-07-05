Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $65.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

