Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $624,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $117.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.21. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

