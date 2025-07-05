Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $669,000 Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of FTHI opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

