Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $526,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.77.

Shares of BA stock opened at $215.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $218.80. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

