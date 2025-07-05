Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 133,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $69.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

