Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 682 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 103,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.15.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

