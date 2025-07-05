Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,656 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 4,379.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 109,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 107,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMB opened at $21.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.