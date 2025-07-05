Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $378,140,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $62.19 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

