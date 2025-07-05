Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $136.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.15. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $137.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

