Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after acquiring an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $179.63 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.04 and a 200 day moving average of $171.48.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

