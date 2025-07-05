Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $134.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $316.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,451,497 shares of company stock worth $186,110,685. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

