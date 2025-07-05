Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULST. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

