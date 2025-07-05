GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $160.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average is $127.84.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.19.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,790,745.58. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

