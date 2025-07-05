Haleon (NYSE:HLN) and Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Head to Head Survey

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) and Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Haleon has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senestech has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Haleon and Senestech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 0 5 4 2 2.73 Senestech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Haleon presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.02%. Senestech has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.12%. Given Senestech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senestech is more favorable than Haleon.

6.7% of Haleon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Senestech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Senestech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Haleon and Senestech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $14.35 billion 3.24 $1.84 billion $0.39 26.55 Senestech $1.86 million 6.20 -$6.18 million ($7.65) -0.67

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than Senestech. Senestech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haleon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and Senestech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon 12.86% 17.65% 8.58% Senestech -312.25% -197.80% -156.39%

Summary

Haleon beats Senestech on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands. It also offers various over-the-counter products comprising nasal drops, and cold, flu, and allergy relief products under Otrivine, Theraflu, and Flonase brands for respiratory issues; anti-inflammatory and pain relief products under Voltaren, Panadol, and Advil brands; and antacids and antihistamine products under TUMS, ENO, and Fenistil brands for digestive health and other issues. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

About Senestech

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

