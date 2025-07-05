Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.86. Hennes & Mauritz shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 72,728 shares changing hands.

Hennes & Mauritz Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.11 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 22.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

