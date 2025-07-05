Industria de Diseno Textil (IDEXY) & The Competition Critical Survey

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Industria de Diseno Textil to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Industria de Diseno Textil and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseno Textil $41.81 billion $6.32 billion 25.61 Industria de Diseno Textil Competitors $5.93 billion $362.55 million 56.70

Industria de Diseno Textil has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Industria de Diseno Textil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Industria de Diseno Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Industria de Diseno Textil pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 37.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Industria de Diseno Textil lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Industria de Diseno Textil and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseno Textil 1 0 0 2 3.00 Industria de Diseno Textil Competitors 872 4916 5301 112 2.42

As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 20.58%. Given Industria de Diseno Textil’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industria de Diseno Textil has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Industria de Diseno Textil has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseno Textil’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseno Textil and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseno Textil 15.19% 32.39% 16.89% Industria de Diseno Textil Competitors -6.38% 2.18% 1.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Industria de Diseno Textil rivals beat Industria de Diseno Textil on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Industria de Diseno Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

