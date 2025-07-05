Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Insmed were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Insmed by 546.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

Insmed Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of INSM stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.90. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. J. Mcgirr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $219,810.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 97,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,164.21. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $13,031,123.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,630.36. This represents a 35.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,752 shares of company stock worth $43,199,826 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

