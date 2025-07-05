Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBLL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after buying an additional 191,540 shares during the period. Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,257,000 after purchasing an additional 115,884 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 397,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,958,000 after buying an additional 104,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 275,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 89,371 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA TBLL opened at $105.60 on Friday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.35 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.61.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

