Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,704,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,668,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.6%

RWL stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $105.71. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.