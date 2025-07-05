iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $117.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.06. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $117.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

