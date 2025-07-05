iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Position Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of IXG opened at $112.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $112.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $102.73.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

