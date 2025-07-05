iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 961.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ COMT opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $676.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.