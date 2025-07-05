iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.04.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

