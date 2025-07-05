iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 408,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,719,000 after purchasing an additional 340,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,970,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,865.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,461,000 after purchasing an additional 208,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,584,000 after purchasing an additional 189,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $307.86 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

