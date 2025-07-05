Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,160 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the airline’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,525 shares of the airline’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.5%

AAL stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.