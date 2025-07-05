Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Position Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

