Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 479,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 58,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 27,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,517,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

