JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% during the first quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 10,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

NYSE:JPM opened at $296.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

