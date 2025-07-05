Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.32 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 10.9% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $213.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.62 to $188.32 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

