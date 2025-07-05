KBC Group NV Acquires 234 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 96,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,317,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $124.14 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 150.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

