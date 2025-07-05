KBC Group NV Acquires 263 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

EHC stock opened at $119.04 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

In other Encompass Health news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,054,817.10. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

