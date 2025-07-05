KBC Group NV Acquires 272 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Woodward were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Woodward by 191.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 2,314.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of WWD stock opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $253.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.89 and its 200 day moving average is $194.10.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

View Our Latest Report on WWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $536,256.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,216.80. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,827 shares in the company, valued at $11,958,480. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,789 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.