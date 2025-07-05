KBC Group NV Acquires 73,760 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 821.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,742 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 73,760 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

