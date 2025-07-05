KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $234.15 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $267.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $233,516.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,671.90. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison A. Quirk sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.69, for a total transaction of $199,755.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,148.82. This trade represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

