KBC Group NV Buys 1,052 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in US Foods were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 487.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 49.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 202.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,892 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $79.64.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

