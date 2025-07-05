KBC Group NV Buys 324 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Genpact were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Up 2.1%

G opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $56.76.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.