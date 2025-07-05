KBC Group NV Buys 76 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Primerica were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Primerica by 105.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI opened at $277.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.98. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.98 and a 12-month high of $307.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.09.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

