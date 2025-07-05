KBC Group NV Buys New Shares in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 1,451.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, analysts expect that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

