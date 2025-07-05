KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Aramark were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $42.79 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

