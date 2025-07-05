KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 80,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $479.60 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.92 and a 52 week high of $531.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.88.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

