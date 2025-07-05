KBC Group NV Has $363,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,579,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

EGP opened at $169.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.95. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

