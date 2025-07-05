KBC Group NV Has $386,000 Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 109.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 107.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 80.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.00.

RBC opened at $388.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.82 and a 200 day moving average of $342.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.26. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $260.53 and a fifty-two week high of $393.51.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 595 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.32, for a total value of $218,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,730.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.37, for a total transaction of $3,342,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,470,518.61. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,973 shares of company stock worth $29,186,872. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

